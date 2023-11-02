Surprise Squad
2 suspects in Ladue attempted carjacking arrested after chase ends in North County

2 arrested after police chase
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects connected to an attempted carjacking in Ladue were arrested after a chase ended in North County overnight, police say.

The minivan involved in the chase matched the description of a car involved in an attempted carjacking and shots fired in Ladue Wednesday. The attempted carjacking happened around 4:00 p.m. on Ladue Ridge, which is near I-64 and McKnight Road. Someone fired shots into the victim’s car, but nobody was injured.

The chase ended on Lucas and Hunt Road near West Florissant. Police believe another suspect is at-large.

