ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-70 is closed due to a crash in St. Charles County on Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at mile marker 203. According to MoDOT, three cars were involved in the crash.

MoDOT said the closure is expected to last one hour.

Information on injuries due to this crash has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.