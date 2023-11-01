Surprise Squad
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.(John Salangsang/Invision/AP | Ralph Arvesen/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are once touring again.

The bands announced The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour 2024 on Monday, unveiling 36 concerts scheduled to take place from March through September.

“Skynyrd Nation!! We heard ya! We’re bringing the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with ZZ Top to a city near you in 2024!” Lynyrd Skynyrd shared online.

The 2024 tour kicks off March 8, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia, before the two bands travel across the nation with stops in New York, Texas and California.

According to People, Black Stone Cherry will appear as opening the act for certain shows in March and April of next year, while The Outlaws are expected to open on later dates.

Tickets for the concerts are currently available on presale until Nov. 2 before general on-sale tickets go on sale Nov. 3.

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour dates are below:

March 8 – Savannah, Ga. - Enmarket Arena

March 9 – Estero, Fla. - Hertz Arena

March 14 – Greenville, S.C - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 15 – Knoxville, Tenn. - Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr.

March 16 – Columbia, S.C. - Colonial Life Arena *

March 22 – Bossier City, La. - Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 23 – Southhaven, Miss. - Landers Center

March 24 – Macon, Ga. - Macon Amphitheater

March 28 – Lexington, Ky. - Rupp Arena

March 29 – Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro Coliseum

March 30 – Charleston, W. Va. - Charleston Coliseum

April 4 – Biloxi, Miss. - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

April 5 – Tallahassee, Fla. - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

April 6 – Huntsville, Ala. - Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

April 12 – Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center

April 13 – Moline, Ill. - Vibrant Arena

April 14 – Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center

April 18 – North Little Rock, Ark. - Simmons Bank Arena

April 19 – Lafayette, La. - Cajundome

April 20 – Corpus Christi, Texas - American Bank Center

Aug. 9 – Mount Pleasant, Mich. - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 15 – Syracuse, N.Y. - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 16 – Bethel, N.Y. - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 17 – Mansfield, Mass. - Xfinity Center

Aug. 22 – Wantagh, N.Y. - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 23 – Gilford, N.H. - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 24 – Hartford, Conn. - The Xfinity Theatre

Sept. 5 – Alpharetta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Virginia Beach, Va. - Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach

Sept. 8 – Bristow, Va. - Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 12 – Darien Center, N.Y. - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 13 – Clarkston, Mich. - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 14 – Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 19 – Concord, Calif. - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sept. 21 – Auburn, Wash. - White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 – Ridgefield, Wash. - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

