Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Upgrades to St. Charles 911 system expected to speed response times

St. Charles County announced a $12 million upgrade to its 911 call center.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County announced a $12 million upgrade to its 911 call center.

Jeff Smith is the county’s director of emergency communications.

“It’s very important that we move forward with these upgrades,” he said.

Smith said the current 911 dispatch center uses technology designed to receive calls from landline phones. He said 85% of calls come from cellphones these days. Also, some of the equipment used to route calls has become obsolete.

“We have a problem now with misrouted 911 calls, and so this should all but eliminate that,” said Smith.

Currently, a cellphone caller’s location is determined by triangulation using three cell towers, but the upgrade will allow dispatchers to determine the caller’s actual physical location. That will allow calls to more accurately be routed to the appropriate agency, resulting in lower average response times.

Eventually, Smith said the system will be able to determine a caller’s elevation, allowing firefighters to know what floor they’re on if they’re in a multi-story building fire.

More than 118,000 calls have been placed to 911 in St. Charles County this year through October.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Vernon Crutcher was charged with assault and armed criminal action after a shooting on the...
Truck driver charged after shooting on side of Franklin County interstate
Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
From skeptic to believer? Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50
A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend
A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend

Latest News

Dancing keeps retirement home residents feeling young
Dancing keeps retirement home residents feeling young
I-70 Westbound was closed at mile marker 203 due to a crash.
Westbound I-70 closed in St. Charles County
On the left are two people police say attempted a carjacking in Ladue. On the right is the...
Police investigate attempted carjacking in Ladue
Metro area law enforcement agencies add incentives to recruit officers
Metro area law enforcement agencies add incentives to recruit officers