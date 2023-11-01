Upgrades to St. Charles 911 system expected to speed response times

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County announced a $12 million upgrade to its 911 call center.

Jeff Smith is the county’s director of emergency communications.

“It’s very important that we move forward with these upgrades,” he said.

Smith said the current 911 dispatch center uses technology designed to receive calls from landline phones. He said 85% of calls come from cellphones these days. Also, some of the equipment used to route calls has become obsolete.

“We have a problem now with misrouted 911 calls, and so this should all but eliminate that,” said Smith.

Currently, a cellphone caller’s location is determined by triangulation using three cell towers, but the upgrade will allow dispatchers to determine the caller’s actual physical location. That will allow calls to more accurately be routed to the appropriate agency, resulting in lower average response times.

Eventually, Smith said the system will be able to determine a caller’s elevation, allowing firefighters to know what floor they’re on if they’re in a multi-story building fire.

More than 118,000 calls have been placed to 911 in St. Charles County this year through October.

