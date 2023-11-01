Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Thanks4Giving: First Alert 4 partners with Ameren to raise money for the St. Louis Area Foodbank

First Alert 4 is partnering with Ameren to raise money for the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
First Alert 4 is partnering with Ameren to raise money for the St. Louis Area Foodbank.(KMOV news 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – First Alert 4 is teaming up with Ameren to raise money for the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Throughout November, we will be sharing the foodbank’s mission to address food insecurity in our area. Each year, the foodbank distributes up to 50 million meals across 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois.

“Hunger and food insecurity are often unseen challenges in our region, and we are fortunate to have the St. Louis Area Foodbank and its network of more than 600 soup kitchens, food pantries and shelters to provide support,” said Gwen Mizell, senior vice president, chief sustainability, diversity & philanthropy officer at Ameren. “A large focus of AmerenCares is helping nonprofits in the critical needs space. We know that when food, housing, health care access and transportation needs are met, we can empower greater progress and prosperity in our communities.”

Monetary donations to the St. Louis Area Foodbank have a bigger impact than donating shelf-stable food, according to Ameren. The organization is able to purchase food items at a lower cost, so a donation of $50 can feed a family for two weeks.

Ameren will match donations made through Nov. 30, or until donations reach $200,000. Donate now by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Truck driver reportedly shot during argument on side of Franklin County interstate
Truck driver reportedly shot during argument on side of Franklin County interstate
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50
Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
From skeptic to believer? Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
Temps Have Bottomed Out, Warming Trend Begins This Afternoon
Temps Have Bottomed Out, Warming Trend Begins This Afternoon

Latest News

Surprise Squad delivers to animal lover and her furry family
Surprise Squad delivers to animal lover and her furry family
CVPA: One year later
‘Preventable’ A retrospective look at St. Louis’ school shooting
St. Louis County Police to raise money for local wheelchair basketball team
St. Louis County Police to raise money for local wheelchair basketball team
Metro East preschooler headed to Disney World thanks to Make-A-Wish
Metro East preschooler headed to Disney World thanks to Make-A-Wish