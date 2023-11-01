Surprise Squad
Temps Have Bottomed Out, Warming Trend Begins This Afternoon

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • We hit 27 degrees this morning, record low was 26.
  • Warming Trend Now Under Into The Weekend
  • Rain chances start back up Sunday night

Today: A slow, gradual warming trend begins this afternoon as winds turn out of the south. Sunny skies will dominate today and winds won’t be nearly as strong as they were on Halloween.

What’s Next: Count on a continuing warming trend for the second half of the work-week. Temperatures will be back in the 60s as early as Thursday, and near 70 by Saturday. There is a slight chance of a shower Sunday night, but Monday (and perhaps Tuesday as well) looks like the better bet for some scattered rain. There is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the timing of this rain, so check back for updates over the next couple of days.

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Truck driver reportedly shot during argument on side of Franklin County interstate
