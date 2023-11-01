Surprise Squad
Steve’s Hot Dogs releases beef & bacon-scented candles to raise money for charity

$5 for each purchase will be donated to Feed the People.
$5 for each purchase will be donated to Feed the People.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve’s Hot Dogs has released a beef and bacon-scented candle to raise money for charity.

The restaurant partnered with Flying Tiger Motorcycles to create the candle, which features Steve Ewing holding a stone tablet declaring the restaurant’s St. Louis Dog the official hot dog of St. Louis. The candles are on sale now, and $5 from each purchase will go to support Steve’s Hot Dogs Feed the People Program.

“We’ve been looking for a creative and fun way to raise funds for our Feed the People program, because are seeing a higher demand than ever before from our charitable partners in the community. In 2023, we have donated 1,322 meals to partners like St. Patrick’s Center, Loaves and Fishes and other Tent Mission, and we want to be able to continue to do so through the cold winter months, " said Ewing, founder of Steve’s Hot Dogs.

The candles are being sold at 3145 South Grand and online until they sell out.

