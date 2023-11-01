Riverview Gardens superintendent ‘hurt’ after fights, working addressing safety, trauma issues

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Riverview Gardens School District is working on ways to address fights seen on the high school campus.

This school year alone, there have been at least two major fights.

“It hurts,” said Superintendent Dr. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams. “It hurts because it paints a picture of who Riverview Gardens School District or the scholars that we serve.”

She said the fights in the district are disturbing and destructive to students learning.

Last week, St. Louis County Police say there were several fights on Riverview Garden’s High School campus, where one student was injured, and three other students were taken into custody and released.

Pruitt-Adams said reshaping safety in this district comes with patience, partnership and parents.

“That has been a challenge for us,” said Pruitt-Adams. “Trying to get our parents to reconnect because for so long they have been disconnected or disengaged.”

She said Riverview Gardens cannot do it alone.

This year, Pruitt-Adams said the district heightened social programs, including what’s called restored classrooms, training staff to be trauma-informed and much more. She tells First Alert 4 that trauma is one of the reasons for the fights.

This is why the district is working with Dr. Marty K. Casey, the founder of UnGUN Institute, which focuses on addressing and healing trauma.

“It starts with the childhood trauma that’s unresolved, and it usually does start at home and comes to the community,” said Casey.

The superintendent said violence then creeps onto school campuses. She admits that it needs improvements and argues the nine-building campus poses a safety issue.

“That is not everyone who walks in our halls that does not define who we as a school district are,” said Pruitt-Adams.

With fights seemingly blanketing all the good in the district, Pruitt-Adams said she hopes with their plans to address violence, the diamond of this district will shine.

“I look at the potential, and if you know a diamond in the rough – it’s rough around the edges, but when you get all that roughness away,” said Pruitt-Adams. “It sparkles. It shines.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.