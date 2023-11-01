Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Police investigate attempted carjacking in Ladue

Police are investigating an attempted carjacking Wednesday in Ladue.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an attempted carjacking Wednesday in Ladue.

Ladue police said they responded to Ladue Ridge for a report of “shots fired” just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Through their investigation, they believe this was an attempted carjacking. According to police, no one was injured during the incident, but a shot was fired into the victim’s vehicle.

Police are looking for a charcoal gray minivan with a rear window covered by cardboard or a brown towel. Police believe there are three suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ladue Police at (314) 737-4600 or email Crimetips@cityofladue-mo.gov.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Vernon Crutcher was charged with assault and armed criminal action after a shooting on the...
Truck driver charged after shooting on side of Franklin County interstate
Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
From skeptic to believer? Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50
A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend
A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend

Latest News

Dancing keeps retirement home residents feeling young
Dancing keeps retirement home residents feeling young
I-70 Westbound was closed at mile marker 203 due to a crash.
Westbound I-70 closed in St. Charles County
Metro area law enforcement agencies add incentives to recruit officers
Metro area law enforcement agencies add incentives to recruit officers
Upgrades to St. Charles 911 system expected to speed response times
Upgrades to St. Charles 911 system expected to speed response times