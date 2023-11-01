Police investigate attempted carjacking in Ladue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an attempted carjacking Wednesday in Ladue.

Ladue police said they responded to Ladue Ridge for a report of “shots fired” just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Through their investigation, they believe this was an attempted carjacking. According to police, no one was injured during the incident, but a shot was fired into the victim’s vehicle.

Police are looking for a charcoal gray minivan with a rear window covered by cardboard or a brown towel. Police believe there are three suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ladue Police at (314) 737-4600 or email Crimetips@cityofladue-mo.gov.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.