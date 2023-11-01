Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Near Record low Tonight

Warming trend late week-weekend

Slight Rain Chance Sunday, Better Chance Monday

What’s Next: Our Wednesday morning low of 26° would tie the record of 26° from 1954. So, a very cold start, but it will be sunny and not as windy Wednesday afternoon. And we are expecting a warming trend for the second half of the work-week. Temperatures will be back in the 60s soon and near 70 by Saturday. There is a slight chance for a shower Sunday, but Monday looks like the better bet for some scattered rain.

