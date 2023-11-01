Surprise Squad
The Muny announces 2024 lineup

View at the seats from The Muny stage.
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Muny has announced its musical lineup for the 2024 season.

This season, The Muny will perform:

  • Les Misérables from June 17-23
  • Dreamgirls from June 27-July 3
  • Disney’s The Little Mermaid from July 8-16
  • Fiddler on the Roof from July 19-25
  • Waitress from July 30-Aug. 5
  • In the Heights from Aug. 9-15
  • Anything Goes from Aug. 19-25

Season tickets are not yet available. You can learn more about The Muny on their website.

