The Muny announces 2024 lineup
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Muny has announced its musical lineup for the 2024 season.
This season, The Muny will perform:
- Les Misérables from June 17-23
- Dreamgirls from June 27-July 3
- Disney’s The Little Mermaid from July 8-16
- Fiddler on the Roof from July 19-25
- Waitress from July 30-Aug. 5
- In the Heights from Aug. 9-15
- Anything Goes from Aug. 19-25
Season tickets are not yet available. You can learn more about The Muny on their website.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.