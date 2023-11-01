The Muny announces 2024 lineup

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Muny has announced its musical lineup for the 2024 season.

This season, The Muny will perform:

Les Misérables from June 17-23

Dreamgirls from June 27-July 3

Disney’s The Little Mermaid from July 8-16

Fiddler on the Roof from July 19-25

Waitress from July 30-Aug. 5

In the Heights from Aug. 9-15

Anything Goes from Aug. 19-25

Season tickets are not yet available. You can learn more about The Muny on their website.

