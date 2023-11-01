Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Missouri’s haunted castle

Brumley, Missouri sits west of St. Louis and has a population of 91, and depending on who you ask, five ghosts.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Brumley, Missouri sits west of St. Louis and has a population of 91, and depending on who you ask, five ghosts.

“I’ve seen four different female apparitions in the house,” said Steve Skinner. “I’ve also seen a little boy twice.”

Steve and his wife Judy bought the house when paranormal activity piqued his interest five years ago.

“The skeptical part of me always wondered was some of this staged? So, I thought if I could ever find a haunted place, I’d buy it to be my paranormal lab.”

The couple found the haunted castle online. It was built in the mid-1800s and has been called the most haunted house in the Midwest.

Steve said most of the paranormal activity place in the master bedroom where three people died. The couple told First Alert 4 that their motion camera has captured an orb floating through a bedroom, and they also have taken pictures where people appear who were not there when the image was snapped.

In the backyard, sits a pioneer graveyard. Radar images and cadaver dogs have confirmed that bodies are buried there.

Learn more about the Haunted Castle House here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony McGee, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and endangering the...
Suspect charged after 3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End
At-large warrant issued for teenager in Maplewood homicide
At-large warrant issued for teenager in Maplewood homicide, 2 juveniles also suspects
Honorable Ginger Gooch
Judge Ginger Gooch appointed to Missouri Supreme Court
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
Maine mass shooter’s family reached out to sheriff 5 months before rampage, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Education announced it is withholding $7.2 million dollars in payments...
Missouri-based student loan agency slapped with $7.2 million penalty
Bullet flies through downtown St. Louis hotel room window, wakes guests up
Bullet flies through downtown St. Louis hotel room window, wakes guests up
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Deadly shooting in Webster Groves tied to crime ring
Police: Deadly Webster Groves shooting tied to organized car theft ring