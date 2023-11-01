Metro area law enforcement agencies add incentives to recruit officers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in recruiting more officers.

Chief Robert Tracy is putting out a plea to the public asking for help to find new officers, even offering current employees a $500 bonus for anyone they refer who graduates from the academy.

The Ethical Society of Police President Donny Walters said people have to have a desire to work for SLMPD.

“With the SLMPD, you’re well-rounded,” Walters said. “You get a little bit of everything in one day.”

Walters said he’s always relied on the community to help with recruiting.

“That brings validation to a police department and it fills in the gap,” Walters said.

SLMPD tells First Alert 4 the staffing level for officers is set at 1,224, but the department currently only has 929 officers, meaning they have 295 vacant positions.

SLMPD is not alone in the need to fill positions.

Grant Bissell with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the number of people joining the academy keeps getting smaller.

“The talent pool has become a talent puddle,” Bissell said.

Bissell said JeffCo is currently short six deputies.

“It’s difficult to get the people who are fresh out of an academy to get lined up and want to work for your place when the competition is so stiff,” Bissell said.

That’s why the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is creating a new position solely to focus on recruiting deputies.

“The moment somebody graduates, they’re sending out applications to 4,5,6 different agencies throughout the area that they would consider working for, and if you don’t jump on that right away, the opportunity is going to be gone,” Bissell said.

First Alert 4 looked into the starting yearly salary for departments across the Metro:

In St. Louis City it’s $54,000.

In St. Louis County it’s $56,492.80.

In St. Charles County it’s $62,878.02

In Jefferson County it’s $56,100.

As more agencies add incentives within their department, Bissell said it makes the bar higher for others in the area.

“When one agency offers an incentive, whatever it might be, the others have to respond almost accordingly because you get people not only who are already looking for the new job but then you get people who have been in the job for a while that go maybe I might wanna check out this other place,” Bissell said.

The Ethical Society of Police is also working to get grant funding to restart the pre-recruitment training program, which is focused on improving diversity.

