Members of local Jewish community call on Rep. Bush to apologize for ‘ethnic cleansing’ comments on Israel-Hamas war

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Members of the Jewish community of St. Louis are calling on Congresswoman Cori Bush to apologize for social media posts she made on the Israel-Hamas war.

Since the war began, Bush has not been quiet on social media. On Saturday, she made a post that said, “We can’t be silent about Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign...Millions of people in Gaza with nowhere to go being slaughtered. The U.S. must stop funding these atrocities against Palestinians.”

A letter signed by several members of the local Jewish community said Bush is intentionally “fanning the flames of antisemitism.” The letter said local members of the Jewish community deserve an apology for what she has said regarding the conflict. It also referenced the rise in anti-Semitic attacks in America.

First Alert 4 has requested an interview with Bush several times since the Israel-Hamas war began, but she has not agreed to any. In a statement, a spokesperson for Bush said the congresswoman is aware of the letter. It said she has “repeatedly denounced the horrific attacks and hostage-taking by Hamas and continues to condemn any and all forms of bigotry and hate, including anti-semitism and Islamophobia.”

The spokesperson’s statement called the letter unfair and untrue. It also acknowledged the rise in antisemitism across the world.

