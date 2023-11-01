Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Members of local Jewish community call on Rep. Bush to apologize for ‘ethnic cleansing’ comments on Israel-Hamas war

Rep. Cori Bush speaks at a press conference
Rep. Cori Bush speaks at a press conference
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Members of the Jewish community of St. Louis are calling on Congresswoman Cori Bush to apologize for social media posts she made on the Israel-Hamas war.

Since the war began, Bush has not been quiet on social media. On Saturday, she made a post that said, “We can’t be silent about Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign...Millions of people in Gaza with nowhere to go being slaughtered. The U.S. must stop funding these atrocities against Palestinians.”

A letter signed by several members of the local Jewish community said Bush is intentionally “fanning the flames of antisemitism.” The letter said local members of the Jewish community deserve an apology for what she has said regarding the conflict. It also referenced the rise in anti-Semitic attacks in America.

First Alert 4 has requested an interview with Bush several times since the Israel-Hamas war began, but she has not agreed to any. In a statement, a spokesperson for Bush said the congresswoman is aware of the letter. It said she has “repeatedly denounced the horrific attacks and hostage-taking by Hamas and continues to condemn any and all forms of bigotry and hate, including anti-semitism and Islamophobia.”

The spokesperson’s statement called the letter unfair and untrue. It also acknowledged the rise in antisemitism across the world.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Vernon Crutcher was charged with assault and armed criminal action after a shooting on the...
Truck driver charged after shooting on side of Franklin County interstate
Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
From skeptic to believer? Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50
A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend
A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend

Latest News

Raider and his handler Corporal Justin Cull.
Meet Raider! Pagedale’s new K-9 officer
Police on scene of a shooting in downtown St. Louis on Nov. 1, 2023.
Man shot in downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon
According to police, a 46-year-old man was shot in the leg near 14th and Market around 3:45 p.m.
Man shot in downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon
Following a hearing in the Western District Court of Appeals Monday, Missouri Secretary of...
GOP candidate for Missouri governor implies he’d ‘have to quit’ if voters pass abortion rights