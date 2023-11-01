Meet Raider! Pagedale’s new K-9 officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Pagedale Police Department has a new K-9 officer.

Raider is an 18-month-old Dutch Shepherd. He was trained as a dual-purpose dog so he could track narcotics, suspects and missing persons. He can also do building searches and evidence recovery.

Raider and his handler Corporal Justin Cull recently completed Police Canine Academy training.

