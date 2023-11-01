Surprise Squad
Meet Raider! Pagedale’s new K-9 officer

Raider and his handler Corporal Justin Cull.(Pagedale Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Pagedale Police Department has a new K-9 officer.

Raider is an 18-month-old Dutch Shepherd. He was trained as a dual-purpose dog so he could track narcotics, suspects and missing persons. He can also do building searches and evidence recovery.

Raider and his handler Corporal Justin Cull recently completed Police Canine Academy training.

