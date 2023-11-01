‘It’s just frustrating’: Metro East man still waiting for sister-in-law, stuck in Gaza, to come back to US

EDWARDSVILLE, IL. (KMOV) - A Metro East man is watching the news of the war in the Middle East a lot closer after one of his family members is stuck in Gaza.

Dr. Barbara Zind, the sister-in-law of Pete Preston, arrived in Gaza the day before Hamas broke a cease-fire and attacked Israel.

“She was walking on the beach and saw some missiles and Iron Dome responses,” said Preston.

That is how Zind found out she was in the middle of a war in the Middle East.

And as her family, including Preston, watched the television footage back home in the US, they weren’t getting answers from the US government.

“Frustration about lack of information. We didn’t really know what was going on,” said Preston.

Zind works for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and got there before the war to give medical care to kids and cancer patients.

After the initial Israeli strikes, she moved from a Gaza City hotel to a safer United Nations compound in southern Gaza.

But then there was worry over possible food riots.

“They were a little concerned with trying to break into the UN compound, so eight of the people then, including her, moved,” said Preston.

Preston said that Zind has now moved to a medical care center and school, where she is safer.

He said it’s been tough to communicate with her due to connectivity issues and the time difference.

But after her latest move, he’s feeling better.

“So I think the biggest fear was missile strikes and things, Israeli bombardment, the latest place she’s at she said the bombs are falling further away from where she was at previously. So that’s obviously a good thing,” said Preston.

Preston has been in consistent contact with Barbara’s husband, who is also his brother, Paul.

Paul and Barbara are from Colorado, and Paul said that Colorado’s U.S. Senators are working to get Zind home.

But three and a half weeks after the conflict began, his family is still waiting.

“I think it will happen; it’s just frustrating about the time frame,” said Preston.

Zind does have ties to the region, as she has a Lebanese father and a Jewish mother.

In fact, she was stuck in the Middle East before. Back in 2006, she had to be rescued out of Lebanon after a different violent conflict.

