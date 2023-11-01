Frigid Start but Warming Trend Begins This Afternoon

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Near Record Low This Morning

Warming Trend Into Weekend

Slight Chance of Rain Sunday, Better Chance Monday

Today: Our forecast morning low of 26° would tie today’s record from 1954. So yes, it’s a very cold start. But a slow, gradual warming trend begins this afternoon as winds turn out of the south. Mostly sunny skies will dominate today and winds won’t be nearly as strong as they were on Halloween.

What’s Next: Count on a continuing warming trend for the second half of the work-week. Temperatures will be back in the 60s as early as Thursday, and near 70 by Saturday. There is a slight chance of a shower Sunday, but Monday (and perhaps Tuesday as well) looks like the better bet for some scattered rain. There is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the timing of this rain, so check back for updates over the next couple of days.

