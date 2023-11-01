Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Frigid Start but Warming Trend Begins This Afternoon

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Near Record Low This Morning
  • Warming Trend Into Weekend
  • Slight Chance of Rain Sunday, Better Chance Monday

Today: Our forecast morning low of 26° would tie today’s record from 1954. So yes, it’s a very cold start. But a slow, gradual warming trend begins this afternoon as winds turn out of the south. Mostly sunny skies will dominate today and winds won’t be nearly as strong as they were on Halloween.

What’s Next: Count on a continuing warming trend for the second half of the work-week. Temperatures will be back in the 60s as early as Thursday, and near 70 by Saturday. There is a slight chance of a shower Sunday, but Monday (and perhaps Tuesday as well) looks like the better bet for some scattered rain. There is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the timing of this rain, so check back for updates over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck driver reportedly shot during argument on side of Franklin County interstate
Truck driver reportedly shot during argument on side of Franklin County interstate
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
At-large warrant issued for teenager in Maplewood homicide
At-large warrant issued for teenager in Maplewood homicide, 2 juveniles also suspects
Honorable Ginger Gooch
Judge Ginger Gooch appointed to Missouri Supreme Court
Anthony McGee, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and endangering the...
Suspect charged after 3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End

Latest News

Cold & Breezy Halloween, Near Record Low Tonight
Cold & Breezy Halloween, Near Record Low Tonight
Trick or treat forecast
Cold & Breezy Halloween
Oct 31 morning forecast
Cold & Breezy Halloween
7-Day Forecast 10/30/23
Freeze Warning, Cold & Breezy Trick-or-Treat