Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Elton John sells Atlanta home in one of priciest condo deals in city’s history

Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history. (Source: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history.

The Wall Street Journal reports the roughly 13,500-square-foot residence sold for upward of $7.2 million just a few weeks after hitting the market – about 45% more than the nearly $5.2 million asking price.

John’s primary home is in England.

The “Rocket Man” singer used his Atlanta condo as his United States home base for decades.

He listed the condo for sale in September after recently finishing his farewell tour.

The listing agent wouldn’t say who bought it but said they are local and paid all cash.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Truck driver reportedly shot during argument on side of Franklin County interstate
Truck driver reportedly shot during argument on side of Franklin County interstate
Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
From skeptic to believer? Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50
Temps Have Bottomed Out, Warming Trend Begins This Afternoon
A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend

Latest News

Graphic
Man shot in downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon
FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas. On Wednesday,...
The US infant mortality rate rose last year. The CDC says it’s the largest increase in two decades
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips
The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash warns customers to tip drivers ahead of time, or else be prepared to wait
South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.
South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch