Debate continues over ‘Unhoused Bill of Rights’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- Another round of hearings began Wednesday night over a series of proposals to address services and facilities for unhoused communities in the city.

Three bills sponsored by Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier drew hours of public comment in a previous hearing about the bills. One bill creates a set of protections for people living in encampments, requiring the city to find shelter space for people before disbanding tent communities and establishing a framework for sanctioning and supporting campsites with security and other resources.

The other two bills redefine zoning requirements for creating homeless shelters in St. Louis, including a controversial proposal to remove a signature requirement, also called plat and petition, for the creation of new shelters.

Prior to Wednesday’s hearing, Sonnier said she had submitted changes for certain elements of the Unhoused Bill of Rights measure based on feedback from the previous session.

She said those modifications included changes to the creation of an unhoused task force, requirements for microshelters, and more refined definitions for authorized vs unauthorized encampments. She said she considered the public input, as well as feedback from other board members and city employees, an important part of drafting the legislation.

“We’re talking about ‘What are the things you want to see to create more shelter capacity?’” she said.

But Sonnier added that she would continue to push for the removal of the plat and petition process. She and Aldermanic President Megan Green have criticized the process for blocking the creation of new shelters, pointing out that in the last 15 years, no new shelters have been successful in meeting that requirement.

“We’re saying that in order to be in community with one another, we have to create places for them to go,” she said. “If we don’t, they’ll create places for themselves, and that will be disruptive for all parties involved.”

Several neighborhood groups have criticized both the Unhoused Bill of Rights and the proposal to eliminate plat and petition, voicing concerns that the process would keep neighborhoods from deciding whether to allow a shelter.

Sonnier and Green have proposed an alternative community engagement process that would replace the petition requirement, but critics like Ken Ortmann, a former alderman, have said it removes power from neighborhoods.

“Taking away the petition process isn’t right,” he said. “You should never take away the say of the community.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.