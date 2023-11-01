Crews battle heavy flames in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters have been battling flames for the last hour near Carondelet Park.

The fire is on Idaho Avenue. Crews first arrived to heavy flames, and firefighters say they believe the building on fire is someone’s home. No one was reported hurt at the scene.

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

