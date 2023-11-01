Surprise Squad
Crews battle heavy flames in south St. Louis

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters have been battling flames for the last hour near Carondelet Park.

The fire is on Idaho Avenue. Crews first arrived to heavy flames, and firefighters say they believe the building on fire is someone’s home. No one was reported hurt at the scene.

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

