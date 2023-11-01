Surprise Squad
A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A Chilly Night, But Not As Cold in the 30s (Outlying some 20s)
  • Quick Warm Up Will be Very Noticeable Thursday
  • Near 70 By The Weekend

What’s Next: Count on a continuing warming trend for the second half of the work-week. Temperatures will be back in the 60s as early as Thursday, and near 70 by Saturday. There is a slight chance of a shower in the pre-dawn hours Sunday, otherwise the day looks dry and turning partly cloudy. Then, Monday (and perhaps Tuesday-Wednesday as well) looks like the slightly better bet for some scattered rain. There is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the timing of this rain, so check back for updates over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

