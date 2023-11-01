A Chilly Night, But Bigger Warm Up Kicks In Thursday-Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A Chilly Night, But Not As Cold in the 30s (Outlying some 20s)

Quick Warm Up Will be Very Noticeable Thursday

Near 70 By The Weekend

What’s Next: Count on a continuing warming trend for the second half of the work-week. Temperatures will be back in the 60s as early as Thursday, and near 70 by Saturday. There is a slight chance of a shower in the pre-dawn hours Sunday, otherwise the day looks dry and turning partly cloudy. Then, Monday (and perhaps Tuesday-Wednesday as well) looks like the slightly better bet for some scattered rain. There is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the timing of this rain, so check back for updates over the next couple of days.

