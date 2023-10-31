Vatican responds to petitions against mergers, closures of local parishes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Vatican is responding to area parishes that have made appeals against their merger or closure, which is part of the St. Louis Archdiocese’s All Things New plan to consolidate parishes.

According to a letter Archbishop Rozanski received from the Vatican, petitions for a challenge against the plan were approved for two parishes:

St. Elizabeth Mother of John the Baptist parish in north St. Louis

Saints Phillip and James parish in Sainte Genevieve County

The Vatican also rejected petitions for two parishes:

Blessed Theresa of Calcutta in Ferguson

St. Matthew the Apostle parish in north St. Louis.

