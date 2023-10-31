Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Vatican responds to petitions against mergers, closures of local parishes

The Vatican is responding to area parishes that have made appeals against their merger or closure.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Vatican is responding to area parishes that have made appeals against their merger or closure, which is part of the St. Louis Archdiocese’s All Things New plan to consolidate parishes.

According to a letter Archbishop Rozanski received from the Vatican, petitions for a challenge against the plan were approved for two parishes:

  • St. Elizabeth Mother of John the Baptist parish in north St. Louis
  • Saints Phillip and James parish in Sainte Genevieve County

The Vatican also rejected petitions for two parishes:

  • Blessed Theresa of Calcutta in Ferguson
  • St. Matthew the Apostle parish in north St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony McGee, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and endangering the...
Suspect charged after 3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking, alleged accomplice charged in his death
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking, alleged accomplice charged in his death
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
7-Day Forecast 10/30/23
Freeze Warning, Cold & Breezy Trick-or-Treat

Latest News

Former boxer to host quarterly youth showcases
Former boxer to host quarterly youth showcases
Old Town Donuts set to reopen Tuesday
Old Town Donuts set to reopen Tuesday
St. Louis County man pleads guilty to financially exploiting 2 elderly victims
St. Louis County man pleads guilty to financially exploiting 2 elderly victims
UAW strikers begin to pack up in Wentzville as union, General Motors strike tentative deal
UAW strikers begin to pack up in Wentzville as union, General Motors strike tentative deal