Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

From skeptic to believer? Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits

First Alert 4′s David Amelotti went on a paranormal investigation at an Alton hotel where supernatural encounters are known to happen. Extended cut.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) – First Alert 4′s David Amelotti went on a paranormal investigation at an Alton hotel where supernatural encounters are known to happen.

Dave Nunnally is the caretaker of the Mineral Springs Hotel, which was built in 1914.

According to Nunnally, one of the spirits to reside at the hotel is Pearl Sans. She came to the hotel in 1965, checked into a room, got room service and then overdosed on pills.

The most documented spirit inside the hotel is Cassie, a young girl who haunts the pool, normally sitting at the side dangling her feet.

Nunnally explained while some say spirits haunt where they had their last breath, he shared he thinks they stay where they never felt more alive.

Tours are offered year-round at the hotel. Click here to learn more.

First Alert 4′s David Amelotti went on a paranormal investigation at an Alton hotel where supernatural encounters are known to happen.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony McGee, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and endangering the...
Suspect charged after 3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End
At-large warrant issued for teenager in Maplewood homicide
At-large warrant issued for teenager in Maplewood homicide, 2 juveniles also suspects
Honorable Ginger Gooch
Judge Ginger Gooch appointed to Missouri Supreme Court
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
Maine mass shooter’s family reached out to sheriff 5 months before rampage, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Deadly shooting in Webster Groves tied to crime ring
Police: Deadly Webster Groves shooting tied to organized car theft ring
First Alert 4′s David Amelotti went on a paranormal investigation at an Alton hotel where...
Mineral Spring Hotel extended cut
Production resumes at Wentzville GM Assembly Center
Production resumes at Wentzville GM Assembly Center
Deadly shooting in Webster Groves tied to crime ring
Deadly shooting in Webster Groves tied to crime ring