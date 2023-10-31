From skeptic to believer? Alton hotel ghost tour makes First Alert 4 anchor rethink his stance on spirits

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) – First Alert 4′s David Amelotti went on a paranormal investigation at an Alton hotel where supernatural encounters are known to happen.

Dave Nunnally is the caretaker of the Mineral Springs Hotel, which was built in 1914.

According to Nunnally, one of the spirits to reside at the hotel is Pearl Sans. She came to the hotel in 1965, checked into a room, got room service and then overdosed on pills.

The most documented spirit inside the hotel is Cassie, a young girl who haunts the pool, normally sitting at the side dangling her feet.

Nunnally explained while some say spirits haunt where they had their last breath, he shared he thinks they stay where they never felt more alive.

