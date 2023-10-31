Production resumes at Wentzville GM Assembly Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of workers returned to their shifts Tuesday as production resumed at the GM Assembly Center following several weeks of strikes.

Katie Deathrage, the president of UAW Local 2250, said the company called in partial shifts starting Tuesday morning, then full shifts starting in the afternoon.

The return to week is part of a tentative agreement with General Motors reached Monday morning. The deal included 25% wage increases and the restoration of Cost of Living Adjustments, mirroring the deals brokered with Ford and Stellantis last week.

“We’re back to full production,” Deathrage said. “Overall, I think people are glad to be back to start making money again.”

According to the UAW, national and regional councils will vote on the contracts before going before members nationwide. That process could take a week or two as the union works to inform members of the contract’s terms.

“We’ll have that for our membership to review, and then we’ll have that vote at the local level,” Deathrage explained.

Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione was glad to see a deal reached after weeks of negotiations. He said the local financial impact of the strike will take several weeks to determine. But he hoped that the deal between the union and the autoworkers would bring higher wages for local employees.

“They have a decent package, so it’s good to see them back to work and back to normal,” he said.

Deathridge cautioned that the dispute is not over yet. Members could vote against the tentative agreement in hopes of a better deal. If that happens, the two parties will return to negotiations and possibly to the picket lines.

“There’s a possibility it’ll be voted down,” she said. “Only time will tell.”

