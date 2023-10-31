Police: Person shoots truck driver following crash in Franklin County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place after a crash in Franklin County.

According to MSHP Troop C, the incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 225.2 mile marker of Eastbound I-44. The driver of a Volvo Hurricane truck shot the driver of a tractor-trailer in the leg. Police say the shooter has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing. First Alert 4 will provide updates when available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.