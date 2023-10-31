Police: Deadly Webster Groves shooting tied to organized car theft ring

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Webster Groves apparently is connected to an organized car theft ring, according to police.

Just after midnight Saturday, Webster Groves police reported a man shot and killed a teen and scared off another outside HotShotz Sports Bar and Grill during car break-ins.

Authorities reported that 19-year-old suspect Javion Bibby died at the scene, and 18-year-old suspect Ronnie Jewett ran away from the scene but was later arrested in Affton.

Lt. Jillian McCoy with Webster Groves PD told First Alert 4 that at least five other police departments contacted Webster Groves police following the incident early Saturday morning.

McCoy said the other police departments have been investigating crimes tied to Jewett and Bibby.

McCoy said the two suspects stole a vehicle from Hazelwood, Missouri, before driving to Laclede Station Road to allegedly break into more vehicles and potentially steal another at HotShotz.

“The deceased, as well as the suspect, were and are part of a larger, organized crime ring here in the St. Louis area,” McCoy added. “They are known to be armed and dangerous. Our hope, obviously, that we will locate other victims of these property crimes.”

Ferguson PD confirmed to First Alert 4 Bibby was charged earlier this month for allegedly damaging his ex-girlfriend’s car.

Chief Troy Doyle sent First Alert 4 the following statement:

“First and foremost, I extend my condolences to the family of the young man who lost his life in this tragic event. Whether it’s the reality or the perception of violent crime, the sentiment is clear: people are fed up. Residents should be able to conduct their daily activities without the looming fear of being robbed, carjacked, or subjected to other forms of criminality. It’s crucial that our law enforcement strategies not only focus on increasing police visibility but also on relentlessly pursuing the most violent offenders. Our collective aim must be to restore and maintain a sense of safety in our neighborhoods, allowing citizens to go about their lives unburdened by these concerns.”

Jewett was charged in 2022 for driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Authorities can’t report any potential crimes committed by the teens while they were juveniles.

Anyone who may have any additional information that could assist with the investigation should contact the Webster Groves Criminal Investigations Unit at 314-963-5419 or 314-963-5407.

