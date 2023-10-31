Surprise Squad
Old Town Donuts set to reopen Tuesday

Old Town Donuts in Florissant is set to reopen Tuesday morning.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Old Town Donuts in Florissant is set to reopen Tuesday morning.

The store has been closed since last week after an infestation of cockroaches. The bakery said the roaches came from a recently purchased piece of doughnut equipment.

Right now, bakers are working through the night to make sure there are enough sweet treats for Halloween.

