Man gets prison time for helping others file fraudulent pandemic loan applications

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for helping people file fraudulent pandemic loan applications that amounted to more than $600,000 in stolen funds.

Jacob Eldridge, 45, previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. Prosecutors alleged he helped at least 20 people file fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program, which was meant to help struggling businesses and employees during the pandemic. Eldridge drafted and submitted applications on behalf of other people in exchange for a fee.

Prosecutors said he made about $50,000 through the scheme. The total amount given out from the applications was about $666,000.

Eldridge inflated annual income figures to max out some of the loans. He also submitted falsified IRS forms on behalf of the businesses.

He was sentenced to a total of four years and nine months in prison and ordered to repay the $666,000.

