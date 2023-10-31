Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man gets prison time for helping others file fraudulent pandemic loan applications

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for helping people file fraudulent pandemic loan applications that amounted to more than $600,000 in stolen funds.

Jacob Eldridge, 45, previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. Prosecutors alleged he helped at least 20 people file fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program, which was meant to help struggling businesses and employees during the pandemic. Eldridge drafted and submitted applications on behalf of other people in exchange for a fee.

Prosecutors said he made about $50,000 through the scheme. The total amount given out from the applications was about $666,000.

Eldridge inflated annual income figures to max out some of the loans. He also submitted falsified IRS forms on behalf of the businesses.

He was sentenced to a total of four years and nine months in prison and ordered to repay the $666,000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony McGee, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and endangering the...
Suspect charged after 3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End
At-large warrant issued for teenager in Maplewood homicide
At-large warrant issued for teenager in Maplewood homicide, 2 juveniles also suspects
Honorable Ginger Gooch
Judge Ginger Gooch appointed to Missouri Supreme Court
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
Maine mass shooter’s family reached out to sheriff 5 months before rampage, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Appeals court to hear arguments in battle of Missouri’s abortion rights ballot question
Missouri Court of Appeals rejects challenges on reproductive freedom ballot language
Trucks parked along a Sullivan interstate after shots were reportedly fired.
Truck driver reportedly shot during argument on side of Franklin County interstate
is a completely handmade Witch Owl costume and tree stump For my 2 year old daughter. She loved...
Viewer Photos: Halloween 2023
The free, ticketed ULTRA Watch Party, presented by Michelob ULTRA, is on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the...
CITYPARK to host watch party as CITY SC heads to Kansas for second playoff match