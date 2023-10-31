Surprise Squad
Man charged for setting car on fire after violating protection order

According to an eyewitness, he then used the gasoline to set fire to a white GMC Yukon on the property.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Ann has been charged for setting a car on fire, police say.

According to charging documents, Edward Crockett, 53, has been charged with Knowingly Burning or Exploding; Property Damage 1st Degree; and two counts of Violation of an Order of Protection for an Adult.

The Ferguson Police Department says Crockett had been served with an order of protection against the victim in this case on September 6, 2023. On October 27, 2023, Crockett violated the terms of the protection order by going to the victim’s home while she was there. He was arrested, booked and released. Less than 24 hours later, police say Crockett returned to her home and damaged a garage door at the property by kicking it in to retrieve a gas can. According to an eyewitness, he then used the gasoline to set fire to a white GMC Yukon on the property.

Police extinguished the fire.

