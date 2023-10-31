Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Former boxer to host quarterly youth showcases

The Devon Alexander Sports Foundation announced a new initiative to keep kids off the streets and away from crime.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Monday, the Devon Alexander Sports Foundation announced a new initiative to keep kids off the streets and away from crime.

The former professional boxer is partnering with the St. Louis Urban League to host quarterly showcases.

Alexander’s goal is to have kids pick activities, like boxing or art, and spend their time after school pursuing their craft of choice.

Alexander is also partnering with other gyms in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and more to introduce kids to the sport.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony McGee, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and endangering the...
Suspect charged after 3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking, alleged accomplice charged in his death
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking, alleged accomplice charged in his death
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
7-Day Forecast 10/30/23
Freeze Warning, Cold & Breezy Trick-or-Treat

Latest News

Vatican responds to petitions against mergers, closures of local parishes
Vatican responds to petitions against mergers, closures of local parishes
Old Town Donuts set to reopen Tuesday
Old Town Donuts set to reopen Tuesday
St. Louis County man pleads guilty to financially exploiting 2 elderly victims
St. Louis County man pleads guilty to financially exploiting 2 elderly victims
UAW strikers begin to pack up in Wentzville as union, General Motors strike tentative deal
UAW strikers begin to pack up in Wentzville as union, General Motors strike tentative deal