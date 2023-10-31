Former boxer to host quarterly youth showcases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Monday, the Devon Alexander Sports Foundation announced a new initiative to keep kids off the streets and away from crime.

The former professional boxer is partnering with the St. Louis Urban League to host quarterly showcases.

Alexander’s goal is to have kids pick activities, like boxing or art, and spend their time after school pursuing their craft of choice.

Alexander is also partnering with other gyms in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and more to introduce kids to the sport.

