Donations destroyed in fire that broke out in two storage trailers behind Metro East busines
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - Storage trailers parked behind a thrift store in Fairview Heights went up in flames Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out behind Savers in the 10800 block of Lincoln Trail around 6:00 a.m. Firefighters say the heavy fire was contained to two storage trailers and there were no flames in the building or on the roof.
Donations inside the trailers are a total loss. Savers was closed at the time the fire started, nobody was injured.
