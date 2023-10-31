Donations destroyed in fire that broke out in two storage trailers behind Metro East busines

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - Storage trailers parked behind a thrift store in Fairview Heights went up in flames Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out behind Savers in the 10800 block of Lincoln Trail around 6:00 a.m. Firefighters say the heavy fire was contained to two storage trailers and there were no flames in the building or on the roof.

Donations inside the trailers are a total loss. Savers was closed at the time the fire started, nobody was injured.

