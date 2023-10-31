Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Dog days: Adam Wainwright’s official reason for retirement was ‘Because I got a puppy!’

St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright is gifted a puppy as he is honored during his retirement...
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright is gifted a puppy as he is honored during his retirement ceremony before the Cardinals' final regular season baseball game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, against the Cincinnati Reds in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright’s official reason for retirement: “Because I got a puppy!”

The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher went on the voluntarily retired list on Oct. 2, the day after the regular season ended, rather than wait to become a free agent after the World Series.

He listed the pooch as the reason for the retirement on the paperwork he submitted to Major League Baseball and posted his retirement papers online on Monday.

Wainwright promised his children they would get a family dog when he retired from baseball and the Cardinals presented the Wainwrights a Lagotto Romagnolo puppy during a 35-minute ceremony before the Oct. 1 season finale. Wainwright’s wife, Jenny, named the puppy Louie.

Wainwright went 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 18 major league seasons, all with the Cardinals. The 42-year-old right-hander got his 200th win in his final pitching appearance against Milwaukee on Sept. 18.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony McGee, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and endangering the...
Suspect charged after 3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End
Honorable Ginger Gooch
Judge Ginger Gooch appointed to Missouri Supreme Court
At-large warrant issued for teenager in Maplewood homicide
At-large warrant issued for teenager in Maplewood homicide
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
Maine mass shooter’s family reached out to sheriff 5 months before rampage, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The free, ticketed ULTRA Watch Party, presented by Michelob ULTRA, is on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the...
CITYPARK to host watch party as CITY SC heads to Kansas for second playoff match
Registration open for Cardinals’ More Than Pink Walk
Registration open for Cardinals’ team for More Than Pink Walk
CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki preparing to defend the goal with midfielder Akil Watts and...
CITY SC drops first playoff match 4-1 against Sporting KC
Illinois beat Kansas in an exhibition game on Sunday
No. 25 Illini knock off No. 1 Kansas 82-75 in exhibition action