Court documents show Gilbert teen’s disappearance has connection to Lori Vallow case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some startling new claims in court documents involving the disappearance of an Arizona teenager who was found safe Friday in Alaska after sparking an international search. Blaze Thibaudeau is OK, but prosecutors want his mother and uncle extradited to Arizona to face charges.

Court documents show a chilling connection to another Gilbert and Boise, Idaho case: Lori Vallow. She was sentenced to life in prison for killing her kids due to some kind of belief in a Biblical apocalypse.

While Blaze is now safe, court documents reveal his dad feared the worst when he was gone, saying his mom shares similar views with Vallow.

Blaze’s story starts at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Court documents say his mom, Spring Thibaudeau, took her 16-year-old son out of school early last Monday to catch a flight to Boise.

His older sister, Abi, and Spring’s brother, Brook Hale, were also with them. Court documents say Brook was the leader of the group who shared doomsday beliefs.

Records show Spring believes Blaze is a “Davidic messenger,” meaning he will play a significant role in the second coming of Jesus Christ. Brook left notes behind for his family to find. One was a list of “Questions for the Lord,” including “Am I one of the witnesses who preaches with Blaze?”

Another letter was a will of sorts for his children, where he gave away his money and belongings due to a dream he had that the end of the world was near.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found them all Friday near the Alaska/Canada border. Spring and Brook are now facing felony charges related to custodial interference, and Maricopa County is seeking extradition of them back to Arizona.

Blaze’s dad, Ben, filed for a marriage dissolution on Oct. 17 before all of this unfolded, and after he realized his son had been taken “against his will,” a judge granted him emergency sole custody.

The court documents point out Blaze does not agree with his mom’s end-of-the-world beliefs. It says he feels she suffers from mental illness. Spring has a family court date set for Wednesday.

