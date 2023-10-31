Surprise Squad
Cold & Breezy Halloween

Cold & Breezy Halloween
By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT
First Alert Weather:

  • Freeze Warning In Effect for Parts of Area Until 10AM
  • Could Make Top 5 List for Coldest Halloweens On Record
  • Bundle Up for Trick-or-Treating This Evening!

This Morning: A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10AM for areas that did not freeze on Monday morning. Even outside of the freeze warning, you can expect temperatures in the 20s early today.

7 Day Forecast

Halloween: Prepare for a cold and windy Halloween. Afternoon temperatures will sit in the low to mid 40s, potentially adding 2023 to the top 5 coldest Halloween high temperature on record. Additionally, winds will pick up and gust to around 30 mph, holding the afternoon wind chill in the 30s. Trick-or-treaters will need to bundle up! Expect wind chills in the 30s dipping into the 20s under mostly clear skies.

What’s Next: After a near record low Wednesday morning of 26° (record is 26° from 1954), we are expecting a warming trend for the second half of the work-week. Temperatures will be back in the 60s soon!

