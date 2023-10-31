Surprise Squad
Cold & Breezy Halloween, Near Record Low Tonight

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cold and breezy trick-or-treating, wind chill into the 20s
  • Near Record low Tonight
  • Warming trend late week-weekend

Trick-or-treat Time This Evening: Trick-or-treaters will need to bundle up! Not only cold, but breezy too. However, it will be dry. Expect wind chills in the 30s dipping into the 20s under mostly clear skies.

What’s Next: Our Wednesday morning low of 26° would tie the record of 26° from 1954. So, a very cold start, but it will be sunny and not as windy Wednesday afternoon. And we are expecting a warming trend for the second half of the work-week. Temperatures will be back in the 60s soon and near 70 by Saturday. There is a slight chance for a shower Sunday, but Monday looks like the better bet for some scattered rain.

