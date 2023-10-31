Surprise Squad
CITYPARK to host watch party as CITY SC heads to Kansas for second playoff match

The free, ticketed ULTRA Watch Party, presented by Michelob ULTRA, is on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the stadium’s ULTRA Club.(CITY SC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As St. Louis CITY SC hits the road to Kansas for its second match against Sporting KC, CITYPARK is gearing up to host a watch party this weekend for fans to stay involved in all the action.

The free, ticketed ULTRA Watch Party, presented by Michelob ULTRA, is on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the stadium’s ULTRA Club.

“This a watch party with an emphasis on the party, with four big screens showing the match so fans don’t miss a moment,” said Matt Sebek, St. Louis CITY SC’s Chief Experience Officer. “Join us at home at CITYPARK, wear your CITY Red, be loud and catch all of the action as our boys battle our neighbors in Kansas and continue their quest for the MLS Cup.”

The ULTRA Watch Party features:

  • Drink specials (ages 21 and older only)
  • DJ entertainment from Y98 and Hot 104.1′s D2thaC
  • Concessions, including tacos from CITY Flavor food partner Malinche
  • ”All for CITY” rally towel and other giveaways

Free admission tickets are available to claim now at www.seatgeek.com. Doors will open at 3 p.m. with kickoff at 4 p.m. Sunday.

