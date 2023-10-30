Wesley Bell drops out of Senate race, announces run for House

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has announced his candidacy for the US House of Representatives for Missouri’s First Congressional District.

The following statement was released by Bell Monday morning:

“I announced my candidacy for the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate earlier this year because I felt that our country was in crisis, and that our future as a democracy was in peril. Josh Hawley has long abandoned our democratic principles, and ignores the needs of Missourians. I saw the parallels to what St. Louis County faced after Ferguson, where the elected leadership was unable and unwilling to meet the challenges before us. Indeed, recently polling showed that I was the Democratic candidate in the best position to take on Josh Hawley in November 2024.

“But over the last several weeks, as I’ve campaigned around the state, I’ve heard one refrain from Democrats above all else: yes, we need you in Washington, but St. Louis needs you in the House of Representatives.

“So, after thoughtful consideration and consultation with respected and committed community and political leaders, I am formally withdrawing as a candidate for the U.S. Senate, and announcing my candidacy for the Democratic nomination to US House of Representatives for Missouri’s First Congressional District.”

Bell will challenge Rep. Cori Bush for the congressional seat.

