Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Wesley Bell drops out of Senate race, announces run for House

Wesley Bell
Wesley Bell(KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has announced his candidacy for the US House of Representatives for Missouri’s First Congressional District.

The following statement was released by Bell Monday morning:

“I announced my candidacy for the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate earlier this year because I felt that our country was in crisis, and that our future as a democracy was in peril. Josh Hawley has long abandoned our democratic principles, and ignores the needs of Missourians. I saw the parallels to what St. Louis County faced after Ferguson, where the elected leadership was unable and unwilling to meet the challenges before us. Indeed, recently polling showed that I was the Democratic candidate in the best position to take on Josh Hawley in November 2024.

“But over the last several weeks, as I’ve campaigned around the state, I’ve heard one refrain from Democrats above all else: yes, we need you in Washington, but St. Louis needs you in the House of Representatives.

“So, after thoughtful consideration and consultation with respected and committed community and political leaders, I am formally withdrawing as a candidate for the U.S. Senate, and announcing my candidacy for the Democratic nomination to US House of Representatives for Missouri’s First Congressional District.”

RELATED: St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell running for U.S. Senate

Bell will challenge Rep. Cori Bush for the congressional seat.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Jewett
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking, alleged accomplice charged in his death
Anthony McGee, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and endangering the...
Suspect charged after 3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
Oct 30 morning forecast
Coldest Stretch of the Season So Far

Latest News

Police say Geisen was heading northbound on Henry, through the intersection of Landmarks...
Man killed in accident involving tractor-trailer in Alton, Ill.
Police: Man found fatally shot in the middle of the street in north St. Louis
Police: Man found fatally shot in the middle of the street in north St. Louis
Appeals court to hear arguments in battle of Missouri’s abortion rights ballot question
Anthony McGee, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and endangering the...
Suspect charged after 3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End