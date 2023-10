ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A crash at I-55 and Loughborough halted southbound traffic Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. At least one person was taken to the hospital. A police spokesperson said there were only minor injuries involved in the accident.

Cars were backed up to the I-44/55 junction and moving slowly after 4 p.m.

