Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Registration open for Cardinals’ team for More Than Pink Walk

To wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cardinals are asking you to join their team for the Komen Greater St. Louis “More Than Pink Walk.”
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - To wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cardinals are asking you to join their team for the Komen Greater St. Louis “More Than Pink Walk.”

The walk is on June 8 at Tower Grove Park.

All participants who register for the Cardinals team will be entered into a raffle and there are prizes based on how much money you raise, including a raffle for field box tickets.

The person who raises the most will get to throw the first pitch at a game, get four box tickets and an engraved Rawlings baseball bat.

Registration is now open.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony McGee, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and endangering the...
Suspect charged after 3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking, alleged accomplice charged in his death
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking, alleged accomplice charged in his death
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
7-Day Forecast 10/30/23
Freeze Warning, Cold & Breezy Trick-or-Treat

Latest News

UAW strikers begin to pack up in Wentzville as union, General Motors strike tentative deal
UAW strikers begin to pack up in Wentzville as union, General Motors strike tentative deal
Lawmakers debate over City of St. Louis’ sales tax amid ongoing voter support
Lawmakers debate over City of St. Louis’ sales tax amid ongoing voter support
Jefferson County sheriff's office
Jefferson County approves pay raises for sheriff, county executive
4 In Focus: Wesley Bell drops Senate run, begins House run
4 In Focus: Wesley Bell drops Senate run, begins House run