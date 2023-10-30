Registration open for Cardinals’ team for More Than Pink Walk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - To wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cardinals are asking you to join their team for the Komen Greater St. Louis “More Than Pink Walk.”
The walk is on June 8 at Tower Grove Park.
All participants who register for the Cardinals team will be entered into a raffle and there are prizes based on how much money you raise, including a raffle for field box tickets.
The person who raises the most will get to throw the first pitch at a game, get four box tickets and an engraved Rawlings baseball bat.
Registration is now open.
