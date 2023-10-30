Police: Man found fatally shot in the middle of the street in north St. Louis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man’s body was discovered in the middle of the street in north St. Louis.
The shooting took place around 4:40 a.m. at North Kingshighway and Leahy. Police said they found a man who had been shot and killed laying in the middle of the street.
A Homicide Unit was requested and is actively investigating.
