Police: Man found fatally shot in the middle of the street in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man’s body was discovered in the middle of the street in north St. Louis.

The shooting took place around 4:40 a.m. at North Kingshighway and Leahy. Police said they found a man who had been shot and killed laying in the middle of the street.

A Homicide Unit was requested and is actively investigating.

First Alert 4 will provide updates when new information is available.

