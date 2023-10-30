Surprise Squad
Men from Farmington, St. Clair charged with assaulting police on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOV) -- Men from Farmington and St. Clair, Missouri, were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jared L. Owens, 41, of Farmington, and Jason W. Wallis, 49, of St. Clair, were federally charged in the nation’s capital with two felonies: obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assault on law enforcement with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Both were arrested in Missouri this week.

Court documents said police at the Capitol formed a barricade with bike racks as Wallis, Owens, and other protesters moved closer to the building. Owens and Wallis are seen on video shoving a bike rack into the line of police officers, causing an officer to fracture her hand and wrist.

The indictment against the two alleges they tried to breach the east side of the Capitol building unsuccessfully. They went around to the other side and entered the building with other protesters. While inside, Wallis broke through another line of officers and kept going.

The indictment alleges Owens assaulted a second officer while inside the Capitol by pushing them against a wall. A different officer detained him afterward.

A text message from Wallis from the day after the riot, obtained by prosecutors, said, “I was on the front lines.” Wallis and Owens were also charged with the misdemeanor crimes of entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings, engaging in physical violence in the Capitol grounds or any of the Capitol buildings, and parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol buildings.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is part of the investigation into Wallis and Owens. The U.S. Department of Justice said more than 1,100 people have been charged in relation to the breach of the U.S. Capitol in 2021. More than 400 of them were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

