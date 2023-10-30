Man killed in accident involving tractor-trailer in Alton, Ill.

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in an accident in Alton this past Sunday.

According to a release, Anthony Geisen, 20, was killed in an early morning accident on Henry Street around 6 a.m. Sunday, October 29. Police say Geisen was heading northbound on Henry, through the intersection of Landmarks Boulevard, when he was struck on the passenger side by a tractor-trailer. Geisen was treated at the scene by paramedics with the Alton Fire Department and taken to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, where he was pronounced dead after resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.

Police say Geisen was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and his airbags deployed. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured during the crash and refused medical services at the scene. Preliminary findings from an autopsy show blunt head trauma as the cause of death. Routine toxicology testing results are still pending.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department Traffic Division, Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.