Man found fatally shot inside vacant South City apartment
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found fatally shot inside the kitchen of a South City apartment Sunday morning, police say.
Someone called 911 around 10:40 a.m., saying his friend had been shot inside an apartment. When officers arrived in the 7800 block of Rio Silva, they found a 42-year-old man fatally shot inside the kitchen of a vacant apartment.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
