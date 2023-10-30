Man found fatally shot inside vacant South City apartment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found fatally shot inside the kitchen of a South City apartment Sunday morning, police say.

Someone called 911 around 10:40 a.m., saying his friend had been shot inside an apartment. When officers arrived in the 7800 block of Rio Silva, they found a 42-year-old man fatally shot inside the kitchen of a vacant apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

