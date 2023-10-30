Lawmakers debate over City of St. Louis’ sales tax amid ongoing voter support

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Living or working in St. Louis City means paying more on your taxes, but now state lawmakers are putting those earning taxes under the microscope Monday at St. Louis Community College- Forest Park.

The earnings tax in St. Louis and Kansas City came under fire this week. For several years, Republican lawmakers have tried to eliminate it, but there are not enough votes in the Missouri Senate.

State Representatives on a special committee met to address lawmakers talking about the impact of the tax, both positive and negative.

While the last three referendums on the earnings tax show voters approve it, St. Rep. Ben Keathley, a Republican out of Chesterfield, said he did not think those votes paint an accurate picture.

“I never lived in the city, but I paid the tax,” Rep Keathley shared. “I’m sure there are many in that situation. If we are going to keep talking about the voters approving these every five years, we need to ask, are the people voting for the tax paying the tax? Because if we have a large number paying in this who don’t actually get to vote on this, you have a taxation without representation situation.”

Dozens of cities across the country have earnings taxes.

St. Louis and Kansas City’s are among the lowest in the country at 1%.

