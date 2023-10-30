Jefferson County approves pay raises for sheriff, county executive

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Jefferson County Council took action to correct a pay disparity by approving a pay raise for the positions of sheriff and county executive. with the raise, the salary for sheriff will jump 59%, and the salary for county executive will get a 38% boost in pay.

Jefferson County Council Vice Chairman Bob Tullock said the raises were about being able to have a salary that attracts good candidates in future elections.

“I looked at it from an individual business perspective. If you’re wanting the best person for the job, somebody who’s going to be competent and be able to do the job,” he said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has the third largest number of commissioned officers in the St. Louis region. Currently, the sheriff position pays $98,134. Here’s how that salary compares to surrounding departments:

St. Louis $275,000

St. Louis County $179,795

St. Charles County $187,426

Franklin County $124,971

Pevely $110,000

Currently, the salaries of officers with the ranks of major, captain and lieutenant pay more than the position of sheriff. After the raise, the sheriff will make $156,214.

Sheriff Dave Marshak released this statement to First Alert Four:

“I think the council demonstrated true leadership in addressing the pay disparity for the future of the Sheriff’s Office. In my absence, subordinates making more money would be less likely to take a pay cut to step up. While I might be a short-term benefactor, the adjustment was about the position, not me personally.”

The pay increase will make the sheriff’s salary on the same level as that of the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney and a county associate circuit judge.

Currently, Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon receives a salary of $90,477. Here’s how the salary compares to surrounding communities:

St. Louis mayor $131,000

St. Louis County executive $140,000

St. Charles County executive $183,000

Franklin County presiding commissioner $83,430

After a 38% pay increase, Gannon will make $124,000. The salary increases will take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

