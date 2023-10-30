Hundreds of CITY SC fans sign tifo banner before first playoff match

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of St. Louis CITY SC fans signed a large banner to be displayed at the team’s first home playoff match against Sporting Kansas City Sunday night.

The fans signed the banner at St. James the Greater Early Childhood Education Center Saturday afternoon. The banner is the latest “tifo” to be created by CITY supporters to display their team pride before the match. Several supporter groups have taken on the challenge of creating them over the course of the team’s inaugural season, with Sunday’s banner created by STL Santos, CITY’s Latino supporters club.

“The design is very simple, but symbolic of what St. Louis means.” STL Santos Vice President Isabel Diaz said. “Tifos are usually dedicated to the players... But this time, we decided to dedicate it to the fans... We have kids. We have grandmas. We have grandpas. We have whole families. We have babies that came and signed.”

Creating these large banners or “tifos” is a tradition from across the pond, and it is a popular pre-match tradition at many of the world’s biggest soccer clubs, especially before a big match. This year, the tradition has found a strong home in the Gateway City.

In the past, dozens of volunteers have spent days making these massive banners for other memorable games this season. At the team’s first MLS home match, supporters unfurled a banner of the St. Louis City flag emblazoned with the slogan “Meet Me in St. Louis. Meet Me at the Park.” Last weekend’s “tifo” banner paid tribute to the team’s players, stadium and owner Carolyn Kindle, with the slogan “This is Our Home.”

