Judge Ginger Gooch appointed to Missouri Supreme Court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Honorable Ginger Gooch has been appointed a Missouri Supreme Court Judge.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Gooch, 47, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge. The “appointment cements a female majority on Missouri’s highest court for the first time in state history,” read a press release sent out by Parson’s office.

In 2022, Parson appointed Gooch to serve on the Southern District Court of Appeals. Before that, she was a partner with Husch Blackwell LLP in Springfield for nearly 15 years.

Gooch earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She also has a Bachelor of Arts in English and philosophy, law and rhetoric from Stephens College.

“Judge Gooch has known the value of hard work her whole life. She is a loving mother, dedicated wife, and proud woman of faith who we know will make a great addition to our state’s highest court,” Parson said. “With her appointment, our third to the Court, we have truly reshaped the makeup of the Missouri Supreme Court for decades to come.”

Gooch was one of three nominees submitted to Parson by the Appellate Judicial Commission. A swearing-in date has not been set, but Missouri law requires her to be sworn in within 30 days of her appointment.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.