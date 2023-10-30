Freeze Warning, Cold & Breezy Trick-or-Treat

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Even Colder Tuesday & Wednesday Mornings (Near Record Lows Wednesday)

A Freeze Warning is in effect for St. Louis and areas south & east

Top 5 coldest Halloween Expected

Bundle Up for Trick-or-Treating Tuesday Evening!

Tonight: A Freeze Warning remains in effect from tonight through 10 am Tuesday for areas that did not freeze on Monday morning. One thing to note is that area wide the temperatures will plummet. Even outside of the freeze warning, you can expect temperatures in the 20s. The forecast low Tuesday morning of 29° would be just shy of the record of 26° from 1878.

Halloween: Prepare for a cold and windy Halloween. Afternoon temps will sit in the low 40s, a top 5 coldes Halloween high temperature is expected. And winds will pick up and gust around 30 mph making the wind chill in the afternoon low 30s. Trick-or-treaters will need to bundle up, expect wind chills in the 30s dipping into the 20s. It will be dry with sunshine during the day and clear skies for the evening.

What’s Next: After a near record low Wednesday morning of 26° (record is 26° from 1954) we are expecting a warmer trend for the second half of the workweek. Temperatures will be back in the 60s soon!

