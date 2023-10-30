Coldest Stretch of the Season So Far

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Freeze Warning In Effect Until 10AM Today

Even Colder Tuesday & Wednesday Mornings

Bundle Up for Trick-or-Treating Tuesday Evening!

What’s Next: Prepare for the coldest air of the season so far! After much of our area experiences its first hard freeze of the season Monday morning, temperatures will be even colder on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Record lows are within reach both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Halloween will be mostly clear & dry, but it will be a cold & breezy day. Trick-or-treaters will really need to bundle up!

We expect a warming trend for the second half of the workweek when temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year.

