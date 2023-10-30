Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Coldest Stretch of the Season So Far

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Freeze Warning In Effect Until 10AM Today
  • Even Colder Tuesday & Wednesday Mornings
  • Bundle Up for Trick-or-Treating Tuesday Evening!

What’s Next: Prepare for the coldest air of the season so far! After much of our area experiences its first hard freeze of the season Monday morning, temperatures will be even colder on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Record lows are within reach both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Halloween will be mostly clear & dry, but it will be a cold & breezy day. Trick-or-treaters will really need to bundle up!

We expect a warming trend for the second half of the workweek when temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Jewett
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking, alleged accomplice charged in his death
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End
3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
Fatal Crash generic image
O’Fallon woman killed in crash Friday on I-70 in St. Louis County

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Showers likely Sunday afternoon - Overnight Freeze
Rain Ends Later Tonight - Overnight Freeze
Rain Ends Later Tonight - Overnight Freeze
Weekend Rain, Plus First Alert Weather Day Monday
Weekend Rain, Plus First Alert Weather Day Monday
Weekend Rain - First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
Weekend Rain - First Alert Weather Day Tuesday