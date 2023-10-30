Surprise Squad
CITY SC to face Sporting KC in round 1 of MLS Cup Playoffs

CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki preparing to defend the goal with midfielder Akil Watts and...
CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki preparing to defend the goal with midfielder Akil Watts and defender Anthony Markanich in the foreground.(St. Louis CITY SC)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will face Sporting KC at CITYPARK tonight to kick off the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Tonight’s match starts at 9 p.m. and can be watched on FS1 or for free on Apple TV.

CITY and Kansas will play a best-of-three series to see who will advance into the next round of the playoffs. The winner of this best-of-three series will play against the winner of Houston Dynamo FC and Real Salt Lake’s round one best-of-three.

CITY SC takes win against Sporting KC, breaks record for most wins by expansion club

CITY and Kansas have faced each other in three matches so far this season, with CITY taking home two wins and Sporting taking home one.

St. Louis finished the regular season first in the Western Conference with a 17-12-5 record, beating several records and having four finalists in year-end awards.

Kansas City comes into the match after beating the San Jose Earthquakes in penalty kicks in a Wild Card match on Wednesday.

